New books celebrating Tet released
Vietnamese publishing houses have released new books to celebrate the Tet (Lunar New Year) festival, the Year of the Mouse.
Tet Doan Vien (Gathering in Tet), a publication of Alpha Books Joint Stock Company, features stories and memories about Tet told by Vietnamese writers and celebrities. (Source: sggp.org.vn)
Dong A Books has issued Sach Tet Canh Ty 2020 (Book for the Year of the Mouse 2020) compiled by writer Ho Anh Thai.
The book includes interesting stories, poems and songs about Tet and mice, such as Meo Chuot: Mot Mat Mot Con (Cat and Mouse: One Dies, One Lives) by Quy Hien, and Tuong Dai Van Chuong (State of Literacy) by Dang Bay.
It also has illustrations by painters Thanh Chuong, Le Tri Dung, Do Phan and Dang Tien, among others.
Hoai An, a representative of Dong A, said her company consulted cultural experts and researchers to make Sach Tet Canh Ty 2020 a high-quality work.
Tet Doan Vien (Gathering in Tet), a publication of the Alpha Books Joint Stock Company, features stories and memories about Tet told by Vietnamese writers and celebrities, such as journalist Pham Cong Luan, cultural researcher Nguyen Hung Vi, and MC Thao Van.
The book was compiled by writer Nguyen Quang Thieu, director of the Writers' Association Publishing House.
Tran Thi Ngoc Huong, a representative of the company, said that Alpha Book focused on the design and appearance of Tet Doan Vien to make it a meaningful gift during the holiday.
The Kim Dong Publishing House has released Nham Nhi Tet (Enjoying Tet) which contains short stories about the holiday and the spring written by well-known writers Tran Hoai Duong, Ly Lan and Thuy Anh, among others.
Author Thieu said: “The appearance of many books for Tet is a good sign. People will have a chance to learn more about Tet.”
The books highlight Vietnamese culture, cuisine, customs, and relationships in family and society. They help to promote traditional Vietnamese cultural values among generations, especially youth.
“Tet is the time when people return to their origin and family,” Thieu said.
All three books are available nationwide at bookstores and on e-commerce websites./.