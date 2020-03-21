World Partners vow to ink RCEP agreement in 2020 Dialogue partners of ASEAN are still committed to signing the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement by the end of 2020 as scheduled despite the spreading novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, according to the local media.

World Singapore reports first two COVID-19 deaths Singaporean Health Minister Gan Kim Yong on March 21 confirmed two persons died from the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) in the country due to complications.

World ASEAN, EU work closely in COVID-19 fight Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh, in his capacity as ASEAN 2020 Chair, delivered a speech at an ASEAN-EU ministerial teleconference on cooperation in coping with the epidemic on March 20.

World Indonesian capital declares emergency over COVID-19 Governor of Jakarta Anies Baswedan on March 20 declared a state of emergency in the Indonesian capital city for the next two week in a bid to curb the spread of the acute respiratory disease caused by novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).