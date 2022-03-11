Environment New law promotes awareness of environmental protection The 2020 Law on Environmental Protection, which took effect at the beginning of 2022, has timely institutionalized many new policies of the Party and State related to environmental protection.

Environment Women’s role in natural disaster control highlighted Women is the group that is hard hit by natural disasters and an important factor in natural disaster prevention and control, according to Nguyen Van Tien, Deputy General Director of the Disaster Management Authority (VNDMA) under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Environment Hailstorm wreaks havoc in Son La A heavy rain and hailstorm have cost the northwestern mountainous province of Son La some 1 billon VND (43,763 USD) worth of damage (not including agricultural losses).

Environment Mekong Delta takes multiple measures to prevent forest fires Authorities in the Mekong Delta are strengthening measures to prevent forest fires as the region enters its peak dry season and forests become highly vulnerable to fires.