Politics President hosts agriculture, rural development general council delegation President Vo Van Thuong hosted a reception for a delegation from the General Council of Agriculture and Rural Development of Vietnam on the occasion of the 10th founding anniversary of the council.

Politics Chairman of Russia’s State Duma to visit Vietnam Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Victorovich Volodin will pay an official visit to Vietnam from October 15-16.

Politics Royal Australian Navy ship visits Vietnam The Royal Australian Navy HMAS Toowooba warship with 200 crew on board arrived in Ho Chi Minh City International Port on October 12, starting their six-day friendship visit to Vietnam.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on October 12 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.