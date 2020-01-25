New Year customs of Red Dao ethnic people in Yen Bai province hinh anh 1Shaman performs a ritual to invite house owners’ spirits of ancestors to celebrate Tet festival with the whole family (Photo: VNA)
New Year customs of Red Dao ethnic people in Yen Bai province hinh anh 2Dao girl dresses up for Tet festival(Photo: VNA)
New Year customs of Red Dao ethnic people in Yen Bai province hinh anh 3Family members help each other wear their traditional costumes before visiting relatives and friends during Tet (Photo: VNA)
New Year customs of Red Dao ethnic people in Yen Bai province hinh anh 4Dao people often spend the first day of a lunar year visiting relatives and friends (Photo: VNA)
New Year customs of Red Dao ethnic people in Yen Bai province hinh anh 5Rituals for Tet celebration starts on the 25th day of the twelfth lunar month (Photo: VNA)
New Year customs of Red Dao ethnic people in Yen Bai province hinh anh 6Unique ‘chung gu’ cake is an indispensable dish in Dao ethnic people’s offering trays during Tet (Photo: VNA)
New Year customs of Red Dao ethnic people in Yen Bai province hinh anh 7Dao women often wake up early to prepare offering trays for Tet (Photo: VNA)
New Year customs of Red Dao ethnic people in Yen Bai province hinh anh 8Making ‘chung gu’ cakes are often assigned to women in the house (Photo: VNA)
New Year customs of Red Dao ethnic people in Yen Bai province hinh anh 9Instead of buying ready votive papers, Dao people often makes their own papers to offer to ancestors (Photo: VNA)
VNA