New Year customs of Red Dao ethnic people in Yen Bai province
Like other ethnic groups in Vietnam, Red Dao ethnic group has their unique tradition for celebrating Tet, the Vietnamese Lunar New Year festival.
Shaman performs a ritual to invite house owners’ spirits of ancestors to celebrate Tet festival with the whole family (Photo: VNA)
Dao girl dresses up for Tet festival(Photo: VNA)
Family members help each other wear their traditional costumes before visiting relatives and friends during Tet (Photo: VNA)
Dao people often spend the first day of a lunar year visiting relatives and friends (Photo: VNA)
Rituals for Tet celebration starts on the 25th day of the twelfth lunar month (Photo: VNA)
Unique ‘chung gu’ cake is an indispensable dish in Dao ethnic people’s offering trays during Tet (Photo: VNA)
Dao women often wake up early to prepare offering trays for Tet (Photo: VNA)
Making ‘chung gu’ cakes are often assigned to women in the house (Photo: VNA)
Instead of buying ready votive papers, Dao people often makes their own papers to offer to ancestors (Photo: VNA)