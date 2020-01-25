Culture - Sports Palaeontology museum unearths Central Highlands history Sitting in a corner of his museum, Hoang Thanh in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak's Buon Ma Thuot city cautiously cleans rocks while surrounded by thousands of fossilised snails, molluscs and wood. All of them date back hundreds of millions of years.

Culture - Sports Traditional Tet food offerings to ancestors During the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival, each ethnic group in Vietnam has its own culinary specialties that reflect the culture of their people and are used as offerings to worship their ancestors.

Culture - Sports Tet fruit tray, indispensible part of Vietnamese culture A “Mam Ngu Qua” or five-fruit tray is indispensable for each Vietnamese family among the numerous offerings required to decorate ancestral altars during the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.