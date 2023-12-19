Tourists visit Ho Chi Minh City's Independence Palace (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – The upcoming New Year holiday from December 30, 2023 to January 1, 2024 is expected to be a good start for the tourism sector, with localities, travel agents and accommodation establishments making thorough preparations to anticipate increasing travel demands.



Product diversity, flexible time, and rich experiential activities are the common features of tours and destinations introduced by travel agents for this holiday.



Vietravel, one of Vietnam’s major travel businesses, said that it will soon launch a programme to welcome Spring 2024, aiming to introduce to tourists about 300 domestic and foreign tourism products on the occasion of the New Year and Lunar New Year (Tet – Vietnamese people’s biggest festival) holidays.



A lot of attractive promotions are being offered to holiday-makers this time, according to the company.



Another big travel company of Vietnam, te Saigontourist, is also introducing diverse and attractive tours to all regions of the countries.



On the first days of the new year, localities plan to organise a wide range of cultural and tourism events.



According the office of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, a firework display will be held at the Saigon River Tunnel area and Dam Sen culture park, and a countdown programme will be organised at President Ho Chi Minh statue park and on Nguyen Hue pedestrian street at night on December 31.



In addition, the welcome 2024 week will take place from December 23, 2023 to January 1, 2024 under the theme of "Thu Duc Convergence", with a series of cultural and sport activities.

Tourism - Ninh Kieu Lantern Night festival (Photo: VNA)

In Can Tho city – the centre of the Mekong Delta region, a festival named "Tourism - Ninh Kieu Lantern Night" is expected to create a highlight for the city with river cultural features, and also a meaningful activity to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the establishment of centrally-run Can Tho city./.