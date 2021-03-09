Society Vocational schools to add new subjects, increase enrolment targets A number of vocational colleges in Ho Chi Minh City have decided to add new subjects and increase enrolment slots this year.

Society HCM City continues closure of discos, bars, karaoke parlors Ho Chi Minh City will continue the closure of discos, bars, karaoke parlors to ensure safety amid COVID-19 pandemic, while other service business types will be resumed from March 9.

Society Defendants in Dong Tam case ask for sentence reduction Six defendants in the case of “murder” and “resisting on-duty officers” that happened in Hoanh village of Dong Tam commune in Hanoi’s My Duc district, asked for penalty reduction during an appeal trial held by the High-level People's Court in Hanoi on March 8.

Society International Women’s Day marked in Geneva The Mission of Vietnam to the United Nations, the World Trade Organisation and other international organisations in Geneva held a gathering on March 8 on the occasion of the 1981st anniversary of the Hai Ba Trung Uprising and the 111th anniversary of International Women’s Day.