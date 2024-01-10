Business Infographic Vietnam’s trade surplus surges to record high 26 bln USD Vietnam continued its streak of trade surpluses in 2023, making it eight consecutive years, with an estimated 26 billion USD, or nearly triple the figure in 2022 and a new record.

Business Infographic Socio-economic development targets in 2024 The National Assembly’s resolution on the socio-economic development plan for 2024 sets a target of 6.0-6.5% growth in gross domestic product (GDP) for the year, while per capita income is expected to reach 4,700-4,730 USD.

Business Infographic Fruit and vegetable exports likely to reach nearly 5.6 billion USD Vietnam’s fruit and vegetable export turnover hit a new record in reaching nearly 5.6 billion USD in 2023, exceeding the plan by 40% and increasing nearly 66% over the same period of 2022. It also leads the agriculture product group, surpassing key crops such as rice, cashew nuts, coffee, and cassava.

Business Infographic ADB predicts Vietnam’s 2024 GDP growth at 6% The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has forecast that Vietnam will post Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of 6% in 2024. It has also lowered its growth forecast for Vietnam this year to 5.2% from the previous 5.8%.