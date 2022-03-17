After two years of being “frozen” by COVID-19, the Cua Lo Tourism Festival 2022, with the theme “Cua Lo - A safe and hospitable destination”, will be held on April 9 - much earlier than previous festivals.



Restaurants and hotels around the area are set to welcome guests, while an array of tours have been offered that meet the diverse needs of visitors to Cua Lo.



Boasting a stunning beach and many natural, cultural, and historical sites, Nghe An is working to develop itself into a tourism hub in the north-central region. It has sharpened its focus on market development and tourism promotion, to capitalise on its tourism strengths.



In pushing tourism recovery in the “new normal”, Nghe An province and other localities around the country must strictly follow COVID-19 prevention and control measures while introducing support policies for travel companies so they can roll out new offerings, which will help improve the competitive edge of local tourist spots.



With the pandemic being largely brought under control in Vietnam, Nghe An’s tourism sector stands a good chance of recovering and developing in the “new normal”. The province is expected to be back in full swing in the summer after an extended lull./.

VNA