Nghe An to receive Lao high school students during 2023-2024 academic year
The central province Nghe An will become the first locality to receive high school students from Lao provinces from the 2023 - 2024 school year, reported the provincial Department of Education and Training.
Lao students are welcomed to boarding high school for ethnic minorities No. 2 (Photo: baonghean.vn)
Accordingly, the boarding high school for ethnic minorities No. 2 in Nghe An is assigned to accommodate 31 Lao exchange students from the provinces of Xiangkhouang, Houaphanh, Bolikhamxai, Vientiane, Savannakhet and Khammouane.
Since 2012, Nghe An has allocated over 170 billion VND (7 million USD) to assist Lao provinces in human resources training. The provincial People's Committee has directed receiving Lao officials and students for language training at the Nghe An Pedagogical College, and undergraduate and postgraduate education at Vinh University, Vinh Medical University, Nghe An University of Economics, Industrial University of Vinh, and Vinh University of Technology Education.
The province has also granted scholarships to 1,157 Lao officials and students at local universities and colleges.
Lao students will undergo Vietnamese language training for a period of 10 months at the Nghe An Pedagogical College. Once completed, those who are officials will return to their respective positions and continue their work. The remaining students, based on their Vietnamese language proficiency, preferences and training needs, will be selected to pursue specialised studies at various universities in Nghe An./.