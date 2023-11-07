Society Conference disseminates new regulations on entry, exit The Ministry of Public Security’s Immigration Department held a conference in Hanoi on November 7 to disseminate the Law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on Entry and Exit of Vietnamese Citizens and the Law on Entry, Exit, Transit, and Residence of Foreigners in Vietnam among foreign diplomatic missions and international organisations.

Society PM urges utmost efforts to have EC's "yellow card" against seafood removed Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has emphasised the need to enhance determination and efforts to have the European Commission (EC)’s “yellow card” warning against Vietnamese seafood removed in the fifth round of inspection next year, for the benefit of the country and the people and to develop a sustainable, responsible, and internationally integrated fishery industry.

Society Quang Binh intensifies measures against IUU fishing The coastal central province of Quang Binh has been taking many measures to fight against illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.