Nguyen Dynasty documents being displayed in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - An exhibition featuring documents selected from the collection of the Nguyen Dynasty's Imperial Archives - World Documentary Heritage is taking place in Hanoi as part of activities in celebration of the Vietnam Culture Heritage Day (November 23).



Entitled ”Chau ban trieu Nguyen – Ky uc mot trieu dai” (Nguyen Dynasty's Imperial Archives – Memory of a dynasty), the event is jointly organised by the National Archives Centre No.1 under the State Records and Archives Department, and the Hue Monuments Conservation Centre of the central province of Thua Thien - Hue.



It shows hundreds of pages of documents and exhibits to the public, with many of those being publicised for the first time.



The display with art installation and visual technology aims to highlight and honour the value of the documents, bringing viewers vivid experiences.



Besides, visitors can also directly interact to learn more useful and interesting historical information.



According to Director of the Hue Monuments Conservation Centre Hoang Viet Trung, the exhibition aims to popularise documentary heritage, thus raising public awareness of the importance of documentary heritage in the world.



Imperial records of the Nguyen Dynasty are administrative documents under the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945) promulgated by Nguyen Kings.



Previously, the documents were the original data sources used to compile the historical books and rule books of the Nguyen Dynasty. Today, they are reliable historical sources to help researchers study and understand the history of the Nguyen Dynasty in the fields of politics, economics, and diplomacy.



They reflect all social aspects under the reign of the Nguyen Kings, including Vietnam’s sovereignty over seas and islands.



The remaining Nguyen Dynasty documents today include more than 86,000 original documents of 11 dynasties with ten Kings' autographs.



The documents were officially recognised by UNESCO as one of 78 pieces of world documentary heritage in 2017./.