Tuesday, August 13, 2019 - 16:02:02

Culture - Sports

Nguyen Dynasty’s nine tripod cauldrons national treasures

The Imperial Citadel of Hue boasts many ancient items under the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945), which was recognised as national treasures. They include a set of nine tripod cauldrons in The Mieu yard.

VNA Print

Your comments about this article ...

Vietnamese Guinness record of bamboo pole dance set

Vietnamese Guinness record of bamboo pole dance set

Manulife Da Nang International Marathon 2019

Manulife Da Nang International Marathon 2019

Hue promotes tourism growth potential

Hue promotes tourism growth potential

Last descendant making Hang Trong folk paintings

Last descendant making Hang Trong folk paintings

Special national relic site: Vinh Moc Tunnels and Vinh Linh trench

Special national relic site: Vinh Moc Tunnels and Vinh Linh trench

Light and sculpture make special artwork

Light and sculpture make special artwork

Cao Bang beauty crowned Miss World Vietnam 2019

Cao Bang beauty crowned Miss World Vietnam 2019

Nha Lang features Muong culture

Nha Lang features Muong culture

Others