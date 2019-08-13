Nguyen Dynasty’s nine tripod cauldrons national treasures

The Imperial Citadel of Hue boasts many ancient items under the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945), which was recognised as national treasures. They include a set of nine tripod cauldrons in The Mieu yard.
VNA
Tuesday, August 13, 2019 - 14:26:39
Print
Vietnamese Guinness record of bamboo pole dance set
Manulife Da Nang International Marathon 2019
Hue promotes tourism growth potential
Last descendant making Hang Trong folk paintings
Special national relic site: Vinh Moc Tunnels and Vinh Linh trench
Light and sculpture make special artwork
Cao Bang beauty crowned Miss World Vietnam 2019
Nha Lang features Muong culture