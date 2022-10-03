Nguyen Thuy Linh wins trophy at Vietnam Open badminton tournament
Nguyen Thuy Linh, Vietnam's top female badminton player (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – Nguyen Thuy Linh, Vietnam's top female badminton player, has won the women’s singles at Yonex-Sunrise Vietnam Open badminton tournament after beating her Malaysian rival.
Linh beat Goh Jin Wei of Malaysia in the final match in Ho Chi Minh City on October 2, with a close score of 21-15 in the first set, and 21-13 in the second.
This is the first time a host female player has earned the championship title at Vietnam Open.
Last month, Linh, the world No. 58, won the Yonex Belgian International 2022, her first title in two years.
Earlier, she won twice at the Bangladesh International in 2018 and 2019.
In the men’s singles, Kodai Naraoka of Japan beat China’s Sung Fei Xiang 2-1 to win the tournament.
Indonesia’s Dejan Ferdinansyah and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja won the couple category, while Thailand’s Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard won the women’s doubles, and China’s Ren Xiang Yu và Tan Qiang won the men’s doubles.
The tournament brought together 221 athletes from 14 countries and territories worldwide./.