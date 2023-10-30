Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Do Thanh Trung speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 2023 Innovation Leaders’ Forum, themed “Leading Corporations and Enterprises Spearheading Innovation", opened in Hanoi on October 30, with business leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs, investors, and those driving the future of innovation and entrepreneurship taking part.



The event was co-hosted by the National Innovation Center (NIC), BambuUP and Global PR Hub.



Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Do Thanh Trung said major corporations and businesses are considered a crucial component of the innovation ecosystem, influencing Vietnam's structural shifting of the economy. Amid the growing innovation ecosystem, the role of large corporations and companies is becoming increasingly important.



On the occasion, a number of memoranda of understanding on cooperation between NIC, State and major corporations were signed, marking a new model of innovation collaboration in Vietnam.



The Open Innovation Handbook For Enterprises was also officially introduced. Published by NIC in collaboration with BambuUP, it brings together stories and innovation experiences from leading businesses, as the "key to success" for leaders and employees in terms of processes, tools and methods to promote creativity, breakthrough ideas and successful implementation in a business environment.



The event was part of the Vietnam International Innovation Exhibition (VIIE) 2023 taking place from October 28 - November 1 hosted by the Ministry of Planning and Investment./.