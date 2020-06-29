Travel Hanoi promotes destinations to attract visitors A programme to promote cultural and tourism destinations in the capital city kicked off on June 26 at Ly Thai To Garden area near Hoan Kiem Lake.

Travel Vinh Phuc province promises impressive summer for tourists A wide range of special cultural and tourism activities are awaiting travellers in the northern province of Vinh Phuc this summer.

Travel Quang Ninh focusing on tourism safety The People’s Committee of Quang Ninh province has directed departments and localities to implement measures to ensure a safe tourism environment during its tourism promotion programme.

Travel Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa unveil new heritage tour Thanh Hoa and Ninh Binh provinces held a ceremony on June 25 in the former’s Sam Son city to launch a brand-new tour linking heritage sites in both localities.