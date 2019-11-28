"Night of Tchaikovsky" to feature Vietnamese-French violinist
HCM City (VNS/VNA) - Vietnamese-French violinist Pham Vinh will perform works by Russian composer Tchaikovsky at the Ho Chi Minh City Opera House on November 30.
Vinh will play the Violin Concerto in D Major, op 35 accompanied by the HCM City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) symphony orchestra.
With support from Russian violinist Josef Kotek, Tchaikovsky wrote the concerto in 1878 during his trip to Switzerland to recover from depression.
The three-movement concerto was first performed in 1881 by Russian violinist Adolf Brodsky and the Vienna Philharmonic in Austria.
Vinh studied violin with the legendary American-born British violinist Yehudi Menuhin, and at the International Menuhin Music Academy-Gstaad in Switzerland. He has won top prizes at international chamber music competitions.
Vinh started playing violin with French musicians in Paris at the age of seven, and then gave his first concerts as a soloist at 13.
He has played at prestigious concert halls in Europe, and appeared in numerous concerts with many well-known orchestras in Europe, the US, Latin America, Asia, Africa and the Middle East.
The concert will continue with excerpts from Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake Suite with the HBSO symphony orchestra led by conductor Tran Vuong Thach, the HBSO’s director.
Thạch studied music at the Royal Conservatory of Liège in Belgium and the Conservatory of Maastricht in the Netherlands.
He has worked as conductor with the Vietnam Symphony Orchestra, the Nis Symphony Orchestra in Serbia, and the New Prime Symphony Orchestra in Pusan, the Republic of Korea. He won the title of Meritorious Artist in 2007.
He led the HBSO in the Asian Orchestra Week in Tokyo in 2014.
The concert begins at 8pm on November 30 at the Opera House at 7 Lam Son Square in District 1. Tickets can be purchased at the venue’s box office or at www.ticketbox.vn./.