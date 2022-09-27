Nine-month traffic accidents down from pre-pandemic level
Illustration. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Traffic accidents in the first nine months of this year dropped by 52.5% (4,362 cases) to 8,313 and related deaths reduced by 20% (945 deaths) to 4,714 compared to the same period in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.
However, the figures rose 1.71% (140 cases) and 12.35% (518 deaths) from the same period in 2021.
The majority of accidents happened on the road with 8,206 cases, killing 4,606 people.
There were 76 accidents on the railways, claiming 55 lives, while 26 accidents on the waterway killed 41.
Meanwhile, 12 people died or went missing in five maritime accidents in the period.
No serious aviation incident was reported in the nine months./.