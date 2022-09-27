Society Bac Giang province moves to improve young people’s digital skills In the time ahead, the northern province of Bac Giang will maximise the core role of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) chapters at different levels to promote digital transformation and the implementation of a plan on improving local youths’ digital skills, according to the provincial HCYU Committee.

Society Vietnam calls for enhanced trust to ease nuclear risk A favourable international environment is needed to promote trust and friendship among countries in order to achieve the effective the disarmament of the nuclear weapons, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Vietnam’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, has said.

Society HCM City’s AI-powered solutions contest opens The HCM City People’s Committee opened a contest for solutions and products in artificial intelligence (AI) applications until October 15.

Society French Community of Belgium wishes to partner with Vietnam in French teaching for tour guides The French Community of Belgium (Federation Wallonie-Bruxelles), with its expertise and experience in education and training, wishes to focus on collaborating with Vietnamese partners and universities in teaching French language serving tourism activities - a promising cooperation area, sadi Prime Minister of the community Pierre-Yves Jeholet.