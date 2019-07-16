Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)

– So far this year, the northern province of Ninh Binh has mobilized more than 2.28 trillion VND (98.13 million USD) to build its new-style rural areas.Of the total, over 1.1 trillion VND came from the local budget and community’s contribution.As a result, during the period, the province has built 264 rural roads measuring over 35.5km in length, and accessed seven rural transport projects worth 60 billion VND.This year, 12 communes in Ninh Binh have registered to meet new-style rural standard, with each meeting 16.3 criteria on average.Currently, the main difficulty facing the province is the short mobilization of fund.Dinh Van Dien, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee and head of its steering committee for new-style rural building, recommended relevant agencies boost investment of the private sector in a number of rural infrastructure projects as well as build plans to clear debts and complete policies and mechanisms for the work.The National Target Programme on New-style Rural Area Building, initiated by the Government in 2010, sets 19 criteria on socio-economic development, politics, and defence.The number of criteria was increased to 20 in 2015.The list of criteria includes the development of infrastructure, the improvement of production capacity, environmental protection, and the promotion of cultural values.-VNA