Boasting diverse terrain, magnificent landscapes, unique historical and cultural values, Ninh Binh has great potential to develop this type of tourism. (Photo: VNA)

Ninh Binh (VNA) - Sports tourism is a new development trend in the tourism sector that brings great benefits to localities, including the northern province of Ninh Binh. Boasting diverse terrain, magnificent landscapes, unique historical and cultural values, Ninh Binh has great potential to develop this type of tourism.

The Cuc Phuong National Park is a bright spot in this regard. With a brand-building strategy, the park aims to create innovative and unique products, including sports tourism such as opening a trail running race through the forest to attract more tourists.

Do Hong Hai, Deputy Director of the Centre for Environmental Education and Services at the Cuc Phuong National Park, said covering an area of 22,408ha, Cuc Phuong forest is viewed as a "giant treasure" with a comprehensive value system between nature, history, and culture. It was named one of the leading national parks in Asia by the World Travel Awards for the fourth consecutive years from 2019-2022.

To raise awareness among tourists and the community about nature conservation in general and the protection of wildlife in particular, the park has coordinated with New Race JSC to organise the "Cuc Phuong Jungle Paths" race for the second year.

Sports tourism is a new development trend in the tourism sector that brings great benefits to localities, including the northern province of Ninh Binh. (Photo: VNA)

After two editions, the event attracted thousands of domestic and international tourists, contributing to the promoting the beauty and attractiveness as well as the natural, historical, cultural values of Cuc Phuong forest, and implementing conservation and sustainable development strategies for Vietnam's first national park.

French athlete Paulina Svoboda said it was the first time she participated in the "Cuc Phuong Jungle Paths". Svoboda said that she was impressed by the pristine beauty of the forest which leaves athletes awestruck during the race, adding that she hopes to return to Cuc Phuong again.

In the past few years, Ninh Binh hosted numerous sports events at the regional and national scales such as the 22nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 22), the International Women Volleyball Championship and the Tien phong Newspaper Marathon.

Pham Duy Phong, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Tourism, said these sports events have contributed to promoting and developing tourism activities in the locality. He cited the "Cuc Phuong Jungle Paths"" as a typical event. With the participation of 2,500 runners, this year's tournament has helped spread the attractiveness of Ninh Binh's landscapes to domestic and foreign athletes.

Other types of sports activities such as kayaking, golf, cycling, and mountain climbing have also developed in the province.

Breathtaking landscapes, hospitality of local people, and unique cultural values in Ninh Binh are favourable conditions for units and organisations to choose it as an ideal destination for sports events.

Apart from joining in sports events, athletes and their relatives also spend time staying or taking sightseeing tours in Ninh Binh, Phong said, adding that this is a golden chance for its tourism sector to stimulate demand and promote the province's image.

To fully tap the potential of sports tourism, the sector has assigned the Ninh Binh Tourism Association, hotels and destinations to prepare all conditions related to social security, environment, health care, infrastructure and accommodation.

Phong held that in the coming time, it will study, assess and exploit new types of tourism, especially adventurous sport tourism like mountain climbing and mountain biking in the locality./.

VNA