At the launch ceremony held in Thanh Hoa province (Photo: VNA)

Thanh Hoa (VNA) - Thanh Hoa and Ninh Binh provinces held a ceremony on June 25 in the former’s Sam Son city to launch a brand-new tour linking heritage sites in both localities.

Boasting destinations of great importance on Vietnam’s tourism map, the neighbouring provinces share similarities in the process of turning tourism into a spearhead economic sector.

They possess synchronous tourism infrastructure and transportation networks that facilitate connectivity between their destinations as well as between them and other localities.

As their tourism sectors have suffered from the effects of COVID-19, the newly-launched tour is a highlight in their tourism development cooperation.

Deputy General Director of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism Ngo Hoai Chung spoke highly of the provinces’ cooperation via the new tour, adding it is an outstanding idea in response to the campaign encouraging Vietnamese to travel to local destinations.

Some 90km south of Hanoi, Ninh Binh’s many famous destinations include Trang An Landscape Complex - a UNESCO-recognised heritage site; Tam Coc - nicknamed “Ha Long Bay on Land”; Cuc Phuong National Park; Van Long Wetlands Nature Reserve; and Phat Diem Stone Cathedral.

Meanwhile, Thanh Hoa is known as the “land of masterpieces”, boasting a rich history and famous spots such as Sam Son beach, Phu Luong Nature Reserve, Cam Luong holy fish stream, and relics from the Ho Dynasty./.