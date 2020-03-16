Ninh Thuan provides vocational training for rural workers
The south-central province of Ninh Thuan plans to provide vocational training for 2,600 workers living in rural areas this year, with the aim of providing 82 percent of them with jobs.
The provincial People’s Committee has launched a vocational training programme for rural workers to match practical job requirements, meeting new-style rural standards and contributing to socio-economic development.
Funding for the programme will be mainly sourced from the State budget for the national new-style rural area programme.
After attending a three-month training course, trainees will be eligible for new jobs and improve labour skills that can contribute to increasing labour productivity and income.
The programme will focus more on improving skills for female workers, especially people with disabilities, and ethnic minorities, poor and near-poor households, policy beneficiaries, and people who have rendered meritorious service to the revolution, or lost their jobs or farmland.
Tran Van Trua, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, said the department would have policies to support vocational training, and encourage production and business models.
“Vocational training for rural workers should be based on the demands of enterprises and cooperatives,” he said.
Application of effective vocational training models, and cooperation with enterprises, traditional trade villages and specialised farming areas are also needed.
The department and relevant agencies will work together to choose suitable occupations for training that could serve economic and labour restructuring in the agricultural sector.
The department has set a goal to have at least 50 percent of agricultural workers trained in enterprises, 20 percent in cooperatives and farming areas, and 30 percent in social security agencies.
The province has 19 public and non-public vocational education facilities, training 8,500 people each year. They provide training in 13 occupations at college level, 20 occupations at intermediate level, and 49 occupations at elementary level.
More than 500 enterprises operate in the province in the fields of agriculture, forestry and fishery, and 50 agricultural cooperatives have high demand for workers./.