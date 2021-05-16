Society Tra Vinh eyes makeover of agriculture with advanced techniques, restructure The Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh has stepped up support for farmers adopting advanced techniques to improve product value and income.

Society HCM City: Monks, Buddhist followers offer prayers to COVID-19-hit India Special prayers were offered to India, which has experienced a great deal of loss from COVID-19, by Vietnamese monks and Buddhist followers in Ho Chi Minh City at a ceremony held on May 15.

Society Canada seminar spotlights President Ho Chi Minh’s life and career The Canada – Vietnam Friendship Society (CVFS) on May 15 held an online seminar featuring the life and career of late President Ho Chi Minh on the occasion of his 131st birthday (May 19).

Society Illegal foreign migrant workers in Vietnam to be deported Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung has asked for tightened management over foreign labourers working in Vietnam.