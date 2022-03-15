Ninh Thuan to spend nearly 32 million USD on poverty reduction
The south-central province of Ninh Thuan will mobilise resources from projects and programmes to help the poor improve their livelihoods, thus narrowing the development gap between localities.
Ninh Thuan (VNA) – The south-central province of Ninh Thuan will mobilise resources from projects and programmes to help the poor improve their livelihoods, thus narrowing the development gap between localities.
Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Long Bien said it has issued a decision on the implementation of the National Target Programme on Sustainable Poverty Reduction by 2025.
Accordingly, nearly 730 billion VND (31.88 million USD) will be spent on the work, of which 640 billion VND comes from the central budget and 60.4 is sourced from the local budget.
Ninh Thuan will strive to reduce its multidimensional poverty rate by 1.5-2 percent by 2025, and the rate of poor ethnic minority households by over 3 percent.
To that end, the province will roll out seven projects, focusing on socio-economic infrastructure development in poor districts and coastal communes in extremely difficult circumstances, diversification of non-agriculture ways to earn living, production support, vocational training, housing for poor and near-poor families, and communications work.
Localities have been asked to integrate the National Target Programme on Sustainable Poverty Reduction into new-style rural area building, Bien said, adding that effective poverty reduction models will be rolled out on a larger scale.
Currently, Ninh Thuan counts 14,208 poor households, making up 7.28 percent of the total households in the province, and 12,887 near-poor households or 7.09 percent/.