No new COVID-19 case announced on August 22 morning
Vietnamese citizens returning from Singapore at a quarantine facility in Soc Trang province (Photo VNA)
Hanoi, (VNA) – No new case of COVID-19 was reported over the past 12 hours, leaving the total number of cases in Vietnam at 1,009 as of 6am on August 22, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
The tally included 667 locally-transmitted cases, with 527 cases recorded since July 25.
Two more patients were given the all clear on August 21, bringing the number of recoveries to 547. There have been 25 fatalities.
Among patients under treatment across the country, 41 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 61 negative twice and 35 negative three times.
A total of 104,793 people who had close contacts with patients or came from pandemic-affected areas are being quarantined.
The Ministry of Health is calling on people to install the locally-developed tracing mobile app Bluezone to help with the tracking of infection risks. Over 20 million downloads of the app have been recorded so far./.
