Health Locally-developed tracing app Bluezone tops 20 million downloads Vietnam had counted over 20 million downloads of Bluezone, a locally-developed app that helps determine if a person has come in contact with a COVID-19 patient, as of August 20, according to the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC).

Health No new COVID-19 cases reported on August 21 morning Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases over the past 12 hours, keeping the national tally at 1,007 in the morning of August 21, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health COVID-19 outbreak in Da Nang, Quang Nam under control: acting health minister The COVID-19 outbreak in the central city of Da Nang and nearby Quang Nam province is brought under control with the decreasing number of new cases recorded in recent days, according to Acting Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long.