No new COVID-19 cases, 51 more recoveries recorded
Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours to 6pm on March 30, keeping the total number of infections in the country at 2,594, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said.
Of the total, 1,603 are domestically-transmitted cases, including 910 infections since the third wave of outbreaks hit the country on January 27.
The MoH’s Medical Service Administration reported that 51 more patients have been given the all-clear from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, raising the total number of recoveries to 2,359.
The death toll from the disease was still kept at 35, the administration said.
Among active patients undergoing treatment at medical establishments across the country, 18 tested negative to the virus once, 15 twice and 37 thrice.
As many as 46,454 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic regions are being quarantined nationwide, including 506 in hospitals, 19,379 in state-designated establishments and 26,569 at their residences.
To live safely with the pandemic, the MoH advised people to remain proactive in pandemic prevention and control by continuing to wear face masks when going out, disinfecting frequently, maintaining a safe distance, refraining from mass gatherings, and making medical declarations./.