No surrender to difficulties but persistence in set targets: PM
Workers produce footwear for export at the Ha Tay Chemical - Weave Co. Ltd. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 3 demanded ministries, sectors, and localities resolutely not surrender to difficulties but keep persistence in the set targets.
He made the request while chairing the Government’s regular meeting for March and a teleconference with the 63 provinces and centrally-run cities to discuss the socio-economic situation in the first quarter and set tasks for Q2.
Officials highlighted the continued socio-economic recovery in March with results last month higher than in January and February and the Q1 performance faring better than the same period last year in most areas.
However, they also pointed out certain difficulties and challenges, including those facing production and business activities, the inflationary and foreign exchange pressure, latent risks in the financial and monetary markets and the banking system, the shortage of filling materials for road construction in the southern region, and life hardships facing some people.
Mentioning some key tasks and solutions for the coming time, PM Chinh emphasised the demand for exerting efforts to reach the growth target of 6.5% for 2024.
He ordered ministries, sectors, and localities to stay determined to address every difficulty and challenge, implement tasks and not to lower their guard, and protect the cadres who think big and act bold for common interest. They also need to keep the determination to improve the investment and business climate, tackle difficulties, facilitate production and business activities, and ensure people and enterprises truly gain benefits. Besides, they should show the determination to make all-out efforts to secure the best possible results in 2024.
PM Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the Government's meeting on April 3. (Photo: VNA)At the same time, the PM asked for ensuring the comprehensive, drastic, and effective implementation of the tasks and solutions set by the Party Central Committee, Politburo, key leaders, National Assembly, and Government. He ordered ensuring macro-economic stability, major balances of the economy, and inflation control; ensuring the healthy development and transparency of markets like the real estate and capital ones; and ensuring sufficient conditions for implementing the new salary regime from July 1.
In addition, it is also important to ensure social welfare; security and safety; the fight against corruption, other negative phenomena and wastefulness; along with independence, sovereignty, and territorial unity and integrity.
Besides, the Government leader also asked ministries, sectors, and localities to promote economic growth in all fields during which traditional growth drivers must be renewed and new drivers boosted. Economic shift should be promoted towards green transition, digital economy, circular economy, knowledge-based economy, sharing economy, and emerging sectors. They were requested to promote the mobilisation of all social resources for development investment, the facilitation of production, business and job creation, and the settlement of outstanding problems and prolonged projects.
He demanded the three strategic breakthroughs on institutional perfection, comprehensive and modern infrastructure development, and human resources development be promoted. Ministries, sectors, and localities need to promote external activities, international integration, the consolidation of Vietnam’s stature and prestige in the world, as well as the capitalisation of international treaties and agreements of high-ranking leaders. Promoting national digital transformation is also a crucial task mentioned by the PM.
Assigning tasks to each ministry, sector, and locality, he told them to have a good grasp of the situation, make timely policy response, stay united, actively and effectively perform duties, and coordinate closely with one another to achieve the set targets./.