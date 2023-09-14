No Vietnamese casualties recorded in Morocco, Libya following disasters: spokeswoman
At the press conference (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnamese Embassy in Morocco has not received any information regarding Vietnamese casualties in the earthquake that seriously hit many cities in the African country on September 8, said the Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang.
During the ministry’s regular press conference in Hanoi on September 14, Hang also informed that according to the Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt and Libya, storm Daniel has caused floods and landslides in Libya, leaving thousands dead and many others missing.
The Foreign Ministry has contacted local authorities, and as of now, there have been no reported cases of Vietnamese casualties, she said, adding that the two Vietnamese embassies in Morocco and Libya are keeping in touch with local authorities and agencies to grasp the situation.
According to her, the ministry has been in contact with coordinators of Vietnamese communities in those two countries to get a clearer picture of the situation and is ready to take necessary citizen protection measures.
Any Vietnamese citizens in need of assistance could contact the hotline of the Foreign Ministry’s Consular Department at 84 981 84 84 84, the Vietnamese Embassy in Morocco 212 7 61 86 87 29 and 212 6 18 53 65 52, and the Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt and Libya 202 27 36 43 27, she added./.