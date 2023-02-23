Society Vietnamese military rescue team returns home from Turkey The search and rescue team of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) left Turkey on February 22 (local time), concluding its working trip to join recovery efforts in the earthquake-hit nation.

Society Man in Can Tho prosecuted for abuse of freedom, democracy rights Police in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on February 22 decided to arrest and launch criminal proceedings against Le Minh The for “abusing the rights of freedom and democracy to violate the State’s interests, legitimate rights and interests of organisations and individuals" in accordance with Article 331 of the 2015 Criminal Code which was revised and supplemented in 2017.

Society Over 1,600 dead in traffic accidents in two months There were 832 traffic accidents nationwide from January 15 to February 14, killing 539 people and injuring 565 others, reported the Office of the National Traffic Safety Committee.