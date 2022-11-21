No Vietnamese casualties in Indonesia earthquake yet: ambassador
As of 6pm on November 21, there weren’t any Vietnamese casualties recorded in the 5.6-magnitude earthquake that had jolted Cianjur town of West Java province earlier the same day, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia Ta Van Thong.
Rubble seen after the 5.6-magnitude earthquake in Cianjur town of Indonesia's West Java province on November 21 (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
Thong told the Vietnam News Agency that shortly after the earthquake, the Vietnamese Embassy has moved to grasp the situation of Vietnamese people living, working, and studying in nearby localities, including Bandung and Bogor regencies of West Java and Jakarta capital city.
It will keep a close watch on the situation and stay ready to take citizen protection measures when necessary, he noted.
In case help is needed, Vietnamese citizens can contact the embassy via citizen protection hotline +62-811-161-025, or phone number for consular affairs +62-21-3158537.
Talking to the media the same day, Governor of West Java province Ridwan Kamil said at least 56 were killed and 700 injured in the earthquake, and the casualties might increase as many are still trapped in the rubble.
He added rescue forces of Indonesia are striving to access the areas isolated by earthquake-triggered landslides./.