Travel Red River Delta listed among 52 best travel destinations in 2022 New York Times has included Red River Delta, home to long-standing craft villages and a century-old cultural heritage, in its annual list of 52 best places to travel in 2022.

Travel Exploring biodiversity of Kon Ha Nung Biosphere Reserve UNESCO has recognised Kon Ha Nung Plateau in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai as a world biosphere reserve at the 33rd session of its International Coordinating Council of the Man and the Biosphere Programme (MAB-ICC) in Nigeria.

Travel Thua Thien-Hue serves around 47,000 visitors during Tet holiday The central province of Thua Thien-Hue welcomed nearly 47,000 tourists nationwide during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday from January 29 – February 3, including 330 foreigners who are experts and relatives of diplomats in Vietnam.