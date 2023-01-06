Business Starbucks commits to expanding in Vietnam with 100th-store plan Starbucks is committed to expanding further in Vietnam with its plan to open the 100th store by the end of the second quarter this year – a decade after the first shop opened in Ho Chi Minh City in February 2013.

Business Quang Ninh aims for over 10% in 2023 economic growth This year, the northern province of Quang Ninh targets a growth rate of over 10% in gross regional domestic product (GRDP) and will focus on improving investment attraction and people’s life quality.

Business Vietnamese exporters ready for Chinese market’s reopening Vietnamese businesses, especially those operating in the agricultural sector, have made all necessary preparations and are ready for the reopening of the Chinese market from January 8.