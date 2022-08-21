Cashless payment brings priceless benefits for users
More people opted for cashless payment as it was encouraged and became the norm during COVID-19 outbreak to avoid direct contact.
Thanks to immense efforts in the use of modern technology applications, online banking has become much more convenient than handling traditional banknotes.
Cashless payment not only brings convenience to consumers, it also benefits businesses and saves time for cashiers.
Instead of using cash, consumers have switched to ATM and credit cards. In addition, transactions can be made in seconds with just a few clicks on digital banking apps. It is becoming an inevitable trend in Vietnam now./.