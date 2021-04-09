Society Vietnam yet to issue specific entry requirements for vaccinated people: Spokesperson Vietnam has not yet issued specific entry requirements for people who are vaccinated against COVID-19, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said at the ministry’s regular press conference in Hanoi on April 8.

Society Culture, innovation to be at core of Hanoi’s sustainable development Hanoi should bring into full play its diverse heritage and consider its young, creative workforce as the centre of development in the time ahead, a workshop on April 8 heard.

Society Mine action in Vietnam making progress: UNDP country chief The mine action sector in Vietnam is blessed with a strong and genuine partnership between the government and development partners, and the important progress made over the past few years is a clear indicator that it is indeed feasible for it to think big and make ambitious yet realistic strategies and plans to reach the finish line.

Society Two detained for anti-State propaganda Hanoi’s police have taken a woman into custody as they investigate allegations of “making, storing, distributing, or disseminating information, documents, and items against the State of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam” under Article 117 of the 2015 Penal Code.