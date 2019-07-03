Fishing boats dock at Cua Hoi Port in the central province of Nghe An to brace for typhoon Mun (Photo: VNA)

– Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung, who is chairman of the national steering committee for natural disaster control, has sent a public dispatch to 28 northern and north-central provinces and centrally-run cities as well as relevant agencies urging them to get ready for the upcoming typhoon Mun.The typhoon is moving towards the northern coastline and is forecast to land in the northern coastal region on early July 4, bringing torrential rains and strong wind to the northern and north-central regions.The dispatch emphasized the high risk of flash floods and landslides in mountainous areas.The central steering committee for natural disaster control required ministries, sectors and local authorities to closely follow the movement of the typhoon and take action to reduce damage caused by the typhoon.Preventive measures include informing vessels at sea on the typhoon and guiding them to safe shelters, evacuating residents in areas vulnerable to floods, landslides, shoring up dykes and reservoirs, and preparing personnel and materials for timely response in emergencies.In Hai Phong city, more than 2,530 vessels had been informed about the typhoon as of 10 am on July 3.Ninh Binh province urgently evacuated residents from areas outside the sea dyke and low-lying areas before 6pm the same day.Quang Ninh province has banned all vessels from going to sea, while Thai Binh province ordered the evacuation of all workers at sea aquaculture farms and residents in river banks and coastal areas.As of 4pm on July 3, the typhoon Mun was about 210 km east-south east of the coast from Quang Ninh to Thanh Hoa province. The typhoon has maximum wind intensity of 60-75km per hour at its centre, with gusts reaching 103-117km per hour.Mun is moving west-north west at a speed of 10-15km per hour and is likely to gain strength.Many airlines have to cancel or re-direct flights to and from Hai Phong city.Vietnam Airlines will cancel two flights coded VN1192 and VN1193 between Hai Phong and Ho Chi Minh City, while Jetstar Pacific’s flights coded BL594 and BL595 connecting the two destinations will land and depart at Hanoi’s Noi Bai international airport instead of Cat Bi.Vietjet Air also cancelled flight VJ732 from Nha Trang to Hai Phong and VJ284 from Ho Chi Minh City to Hai Phong late July 3 due to the typhoon.-VNA