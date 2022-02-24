People join traffic wearing winter clothes (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A new cold spell caused temperatures to further decline in early morning and night in the northern region on February 24, the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said.

The mercury will stand at 16-18 degrees Celsius in daytime but drop to 8-10 degrees Celsius at night, causing a huge temperature gap.

The temperature will be 3-6 degrees Celsius at the lowest in mountainous areas where rains with snow may appear, but less severe than the past days, the centre stated.

From February 24, the northern part of the East Sea, including the waters around the Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago, and the western area of the sea’s southern part, including the western waters of the Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago, are forecast to see strong northeasterly wind and rough sea./.