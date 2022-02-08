People ride scooters in cold weather (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – The



The northern region and north-central province of Thanh Hoa will experience a chill from February 8 night due to an enhanced cold spell, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting. The mercury will drop to 11-14 degrees Celsius and even below 5 in high mountains.

Rains and showers are expected in the northern and north-central regions on February 8-9.

Elderly are advised to stay indoor to avoid risks of stroke and residents of mountainous regions refrain from engaging in outdoor activities and burning coal in closed rooms for heat.

Measures need to be taken to protect and keep crops, cattle and aquatic farms warm, especially in mountainous localities

From February 8 afternoon, the northern part of the East Sea, including the waters around the Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago, is expected to see strong northeasterly wind and rough sea./.

VNA