An art performace of Thai ethnic group - Illustrative image (Source: https://bvhttdl.gov.vn

– A culture, sports and tourism festival of ethnic groups in the northwestern region will take place in the mountainous province of Son La from August 18-20, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.The event will attract the participation of ethnic groups from regional provinces of Son La, Hoa Binh, Dien Bien, Lai Chau, Lao Cai and Yen Bai, and Phu Tho province.It aims at promoting cultural values of local ethnic people and tourism potential of the region, and attracting more investment to the tourism field.The three-day festival is set to feature a string of activities including a photo exhibition depicting local culture and tourism, an ethnic costume show, sports games, and art performances.Ethnic groups living in the northwestern region include Muong, Thai, Mong, Tay, Nung and others.-VNA