November cultural activities to highlight great national unity
Hanoi (VNA) - Great national unity will be the main theme of cultural activities held at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in the town of Son Tay on the outskirts of Hanoi from November 16 to 23.
The highlight of the week will be an arts programme staged by students at the Viet Bac Art and Culture College and ethnic minority groups.
Visitors will also be treated to special dishes from the Mong, Dao, Tay, and Nung ethinc minority people, especially those made in the northern province of Ha Giang from buckwheat flowers.
There will be various folk games on offer, like tug-of-war, nem con (throwing a ball through a ring for good luck), stilt-walking, and see-saws.
About 40 photos featuring the beauty of Ha Giang as well as the life of local ethnic minority groups will also be displayed during the week./.