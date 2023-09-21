Hoa Lo Prison attracts many international tourists. (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – As the peak season of tourism is approaching, the number of international tourists coming to Vietnam has bounced back significantly, especially after the implementation of the country’s new visa policy which was introduced in August.

Under the amended Law on Exit and Entry of Vietnamese Citizens and the Law on Foreigners’ Entry into, Exit from, Transit through and Residence in Vietnam, the e-visa validity period is extended to 90 days from 30 days, and for multiple entries.

According to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, since the beginning of this year, the sector has welcomed 8 million international arrivals, reaching the set target. The county expects to receive about 12 million foreign visitors this year.

Tour operator Vietravel revealed that in the first eight months of 2023, the company completed up to 80% of its plan on welcoming international tourists, including those from the EU and the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Hanoitourist Corporation said that it has received many orders from previous months for this year’s peak season. Tourists from Asian countries such as the RoK and Japan and the EU account for the majority. Besides, the Indian market has emerged significantly.

Meanwhile, Vietlux Travel announced that the number of international tourists coming to Vietnam by sea is expected to soar this year.

Vietnam has also experienced an upward trend in the number of visitors in Cambodia (338%), India (236%), Laos (117%), Thailand (108%), and Singapore (107%).

Several programmes have been carried out to welcome international arrivals and introduce new tourism products to attract new markets such as Islamic countries and meeting, incentive and conference (MICE) tourist market, among others.

Hanoi authorities have also announced several plans to organise numerous events to lure visitors in the coming time, such an autumn festival, a traditional costume festival, a Hanoi gift festival, and night tourism products./.