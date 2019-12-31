Number of new businesses hits record
A total of 138,100 businesses with a combined registered capital of 1.73 quadrillion VND (over 74.7 billion USD) were set up in 2019, up 5.2 percent and 17.1 percent, respectively, from the previous year.
According to the General Statistics Office, average registered capital was 12.5 billion VND (540,520 USD) per company, up 11.2 percent.
The newly-established enterprises created jobs for 1.25 million workers, a year-on-year increase of 13.3 percent.
Besides, 40,100 firms increased their registered capital by 2.27 trillion VND.
In addition, about 39,400 firms resumed their operations, up 15.9 percent, raising the total number of newly-established enterprises and those resuming operations to 177,500.
Averagely, nearly 14,800 firms were set up or resumed their activities each month.
This year, 28,700 firms halted their operations. Meanwhile, 43,700 enterprises were waiting for dissolution procedures and 16,800 others completed the procedures./.
