Prime Minister to hold meeting with business community
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc will hold a meeting with businesses at the National Convention Centre in Hanoi on December 23.
Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Vu Dai Thang speaks with local media about Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc's meeting with the business community. (Source: baodautu.vn)
About 1,000 delegates who are leaders of the Party and National Assembly’s committees, ministries, businesses and international organisations will attend the meeting.
Speaking at a press conference held by the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) in Hanoi on December 19, Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Vu Dai Thang emphasised that the Government wants to express its determination to accompany the business community and entrepreneurs, bringing Vietnamese businesses to a higher level in the regional and global value chain.
In the process of renovation, the Party and the State have issued many guidelines and policies to encourage enterprises and the private sector to develop, creating favourable conditions for all people to promote the spirit of free business under the laws, Thang said.
Director of the MPI’s Department of Enterprise Development Le Manh Hung said that the spirit of start-up is rapidly increasing, reflected in the number of newly registered businesses in the last five years.
In the period of 2016-2019, over 126,000 new businesses were established each year on average, he said.
This year, it is estimated that 136,000 new businesses have been set up, with total registered capital of about 1.7 quadrillion VND (73.3 billion USD), bringing the total number of active businesses to about 760,000.
In recent years, besides large State-owned corporations and foreign-invested enterprises, large economic groups from the private sector have appeared, investing in industries and fields that have a great impact on the country's socio-economic development such as infrastructure, information technology, high technology and manufacturing, Hung said.
Hung said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and delegates will review the development of the business area in the past, including achievements and shortcomings, and recommend solutions to promote the development of businesses effectively and sustainably.
At the meeting, the Government leaders will talk with representatives of the business community about solutions to ensure a safe and favourable business environment, policies, programmes and actions to support businesses.
On the sidelines of the meeting, there will be events including a display of products, services, technologies and machines of domestic corporations and businesses./.