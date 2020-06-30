Sci-Tech Vietnam attends IAEA Board of Governors teleconference Ambassador Le Dung, Vietnam’s permanent representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), reaffirmed Vietnam’s commitment to maintaining close cooperation with the agency to promote the application of nuclear technology for peaceful purposes and to serve sustainable development, especially in resolving global issues such as disease, climate change, and environmental pollution.

Sci-Tech AI-based Vietnamese-language voice solutions launched The Ministry of Information and Communications launched two Vietnamese-language speech-to-text generator VAIS and text-to-speech engine Vbee during a ceremony in Hanoi on June 19.

Society Technology key to success for HCM City's smart transport system After two years of applying technology to traffic management, HCM City’s goal to develop a smart transport system, one of the key components of its smart city project, has achieved success.