The Binh Xuyen Industrial Park in Vinh Phuc province (Photo: VNA)

Industrial parks in the country have reported an average occupancy rate of nearly 74 percent, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s Economic Zone Management Department.A total of 326 industrial parks (IPs) have been established across Vietnam so far with total natural acreage of 95,500 ha. Of them, 251 IPs have been put into operation, and the remaining are in the process of land clearance and construction.Besides IPs, 17 coastal economic zones have been set up with total land and water surface area of more than 845,000 ha. In addition, the Ninh Co economic zone in the northern province of Nam Dinh has been designated in the national economic zone planning, but is yet to be built.In the first six months of this year, IPs and economic zones in the country attracted 340 foreign-invested projects with newly-registered capital totalling 8.7 billion USD. In the period, the zones also drew 334 domestic investment projects worth a combined 83 trillion VND (3.56 billion USD).As of late June, there were 3.6 million labourers working in IPs and economic zones, around 60 percent of whom are female.Of the 251 operating industrial zones, 221 have built concentrated waste water treatment facilities.-VNA