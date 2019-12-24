Environment Video-making contest aims higher plastic waste awareness A video-making contest named “I choose” is open for young people aged 12 – 18 to improve public awareness of the harmful effects of plastic waste to the environment.

Environment Festival raises public awareness of clean air in Hanoi The Green Innovation and Development Centre (GreenID) organised the 2019 Vietnam Clean Air Festival in Hanoi on December 21, aiming to raise public awareness of the situation, cause and impact of air pollution as well as solutions to the important issue.

Environment HCM City begins work on first hazardous waste treatment plant Ho Chi Minh City started work on its first industrial and hazardous waste treatment and recycling plant in Binh Chanh district on December 20.

Society Mekong Delta may face more serious saline intrusion this dry season The Mekong Delta may experience sooner and even more serious droughts and saltwater intrusion in the 2019 – 2020 dry season, compared to the situation in 2016 when historic saline intrusion was recorded, an official has said.