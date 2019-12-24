Office asked to beef up cooperation in water resources management
Mekong River in the Golden Triangle region of Thailand, Laos and Myanmar (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The standing office of the Vietnam National Mekong Committee should continue carrying out cooperation activities in the Mekong River Commission, and sharing experience in integrated water resources management, Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Le Cong Thanh said at a conference in Hanoi on December 24.
Chief of the office Le Duc Trung reported that in 2019, the office successfully hosted a plenary meeting of the Vietnam National Mekong Committee, and provided consultations for the Pak Lay mainstream hydropower project in Laos’ north-western province of Xayaburi.
The office also coordinated with member nations to implement the Siem Reap Declaration towards achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals in the Mekong River Basin, as well as conducted research on the impact of exploitation and usage of water resources on the Mekong River basin.
It also fulfilled its role in connecting bilateral and multilateral cooperation activities. For example, the office has maintained the regular notification of the water discharge from hydropower dams on the Sesan and Sre Pok rivers for Cambodia, while coordinating with Laos to implement consultations for hydropower projects on the Mekong River’s mainstream.
Deputy Director of the Department of Water Resources Management under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment Nguyen Thi Thu Linh suggested the office actively monitor developments in the region and promote technical guidance on hydroelectric dams on the Mekong River’s mainstream, as well as strengthen the monitoring network of water resources and transboundary environment./.