Official at Gov't Office arrested for suspected involvement in bribery case
The Investigation Security Agency under the Ministry of Public Security on August 18 arrested Nguyen Tien Than, an official at the Government Office’s department of international relations, to investigate the act of “taking bribes” in line with Article 354 of the Penal Code.
Nguyen Tien Than (Photo: VNA)
The same day, the agency launched criminal proceedings against Than, born in 1980, and issued a warrant to search his residence and workplace.
The arrest is in connection with the case of "giving and taking bribes" at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Consular Department, in Hanoi and other province and cities.
Further investigation into the case is underway./.