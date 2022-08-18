Politics Vietnam treasures traditional ties, multifaceted cooperation with Kazakhstan: PM Vietnam always treasures its traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Kazakhstan, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh affirmed while receiving Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi in Hanoi on August 18.

Politics NA Standing Committee wraps up law-making session The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee concluded its law-making session on August 18 under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics President suggests Vietnam, Kazakhstan enhance cooperation in areas of potential Vietnam and Kazakhstan should enhance cooperation in areas of good potential such as agriculture, tourism and transportation, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc said at a reception for Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi in Hanoi on August 18.

Politics Condolences offered to Micronesia over death of Vice President Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan on August 18 sent her condolences to President of the Federated States of Micronesia David Panuelo over the death of Micronesian Vice President Yosiwo Palikkun George.