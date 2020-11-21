More than 1,460 entries were sent to a contest on designing the events’ logo and mascot.

A logo symbolising a flying bird and a V-shaped hand by Hoang Xuan Hieu in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue won first prize.

The brainchild of Ngo Xuan Khoi from Hanoi triumphed in the mascot category, based on the saola, a rare animal listed in Vietnam’s Red Book of Endangered Species.

The contest was launched in August last year.

The two regional sporting events will be hosted by Vietnam in late 2021./.

VNA