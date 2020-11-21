Official logo, mascot of 31st SEA Games, 11th Para Games launched
The logo and mascot for the 31st Southeast Asian Games and the 11th ASEAN Para Games were officially launched during a ceremony in Hanoi on November 19.
More than 1,460 entries were sent to a contest on designing the events’ logo and mascot.
A logo symbolising a flying bird and a V-shaped hand by Hoang Xuan Hieu in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue won first prize.
The brainchild of Ngo Xuan Khoi from Hanoi triumphed in the mascot category, based on the saola, a rare animal listed in Vietnam’s Red Book of Endangered Species.
The contest was launched in August last year.
The two regional sporting events will be hosted by Vietnam in late 2021./.