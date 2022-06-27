Politics Vietnamese, Australian foreign ministers hold talks Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and his Australian counterpart Penny Wong held talks on June 27 as part of the latter’s ongoing official visit to Vietnam from June 26-28.

Politics NA Chairman receives Hungary-Vietnam Friendship Association's leaders National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue received a delegation of the Hungary-Vietnam Friendship Association led by its President Botz László in Budapest on June 27.

Politics NA leader’s visit hoped to cement Vietnam’s all-round ties with UK Relations between Vietnam and the UK are currently at an all-time high, and an official visit by National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue aims to further intensify the two countries’ strategic partnership, a diplomat has said.

Politics Party chief holds phone talks with CPP President, Cambodian PM General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong on June 27 held phone talks with President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) and Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen.