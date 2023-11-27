Official welcome ceremony held for Vietnamese President in Tokyo
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and his spouse hosted an official welcome ceremony in Tokyo on late November 27 afternoon (local time) for President Vo Van Thuong, his spouse, and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam, who are paying an official visit to the East Asian country.
Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong (fifth from left), Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio (sixth from left), their spouses, and the two countries' officials at the welcome ceremony in Tokyo on November 27. (Photo: VNA)
Following the ceremony, the talks between the two countries’ delegations took place under the chair of President Thuong and PM Kishida.
Vietnam - Japan relations have recorded strong progress in all spheres over the recent past. Delegation exchanges at all levels have been increased. Japan remains a leading economic partner of Vietnam. Cooperation between their localities have been unceasingly reinforced, with about 100 pairs of Vietnamese and Japanese localities setting up relations so far.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu said that in 2023, the two countries have organised nearly 500 practical and meaningful activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties, helping strengthen the friendship and mutual understanding between the people of the two countries.
Meanwhile, Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio noted the highlights of the 50th anniversary this year include the trip to the Southeast Asian nation by Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko of Japan, along with this time’s visit by President Thuong and his spouse.
He said Japan views Vietnam as an important partner during the realisation of its “Free and open Indo-Pacific” target. Bilateral connections have been increasingly tightened not only politics and economy but also mutual understanding, which is based on their long-standing historical and cultural bonds.
The trip to Japan by President Thuong is an occasion for the countries to herald a new development stage of their relations while building a framework for their ties in the next 50 years. It is also a good chance for Vietnamese ministries, sectors, and localities to enhance multifaceted cooperation and friendship with Japan.
Given the sound development of the relations at present and with the aspirations and determination of the States and people of both countries, the extensive strategic partnership holds new and promising development opportunities for Vietnam and Japan./.