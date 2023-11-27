Politics Vice President’s visits to Denmark, Norway help consolidate traditional friendship: Diplomat Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan’s official visits to Denmark and Norway from November 20-25 was an opportunity for Vietnam to consolidate the friendship with its traditional partners, while bolstering cooperation amidst rapid changes in the world and development in each country, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

Politics Congratulations extended to New Zealand’s new PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 27 sent a message of congratulations to the 42nd Prime Minister of New Zealand, Christopher Luxon, as his cabinet was officially sworn in on the day.

Politics NA deputies debate draft revised Capital Law National Assembly (NA) deputies underlined the need to give more power to the People’s Council of Hanoi in different fields while discussing the draft revised Capital Law on November 27 as part of their ongoing sixth session.

Politics President of Cambodian National Assembly to visit Vietnam President of the Cambodian National Assembly (NA) Samdech Khuon Sudary will pay an official visit to Vietnam from November 30 to December 2.