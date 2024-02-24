For the past four years, the number of Vietnamese users affected by local threats has decreased by 57%. (Photo courtesy of Kaspersky)

HCM City (VNS/VNA) — The number of users in Vietnam targeted by local threats significantly decreased between 2020 and 2023, according to Kaspersky Security Network.

Kaspersky said it blocked over 114.8 million malware-related dangers via removable USB drives, CDs, DVDs, and other offline methods last year, a 6% dip from over 121.5 million in 2022.

Over the last four years, the reduction was 57%.

Local threats include objects that penetrate the target computer by infecting files or removable media, or initially making their way onto the computer in non-open form such as programmes inside complex installers, encrypted files and so on.

Yeo Siang Tiong, Kaspersky’s general manager for Southeast Asia, said: “The decrease in the number of local threats can be attributed to various factors. Besides the Government's consistent efforts to raise awareness and improve cybersecurity measures in the country, Vietnamese users are now taking more proactive steps to protect themselves.”

The global cybersecurity company also revealed it protected 53.3% of Vietnamese users from this type of threat last year. This places Vietnam 23rd worldwide when it comes to the dangers associated with offline methods.

In the region, where a total of nearly 1.7 million attacks were detected and blocked by Kaspersky, Singapore is the least vulnerable to offline threats./.