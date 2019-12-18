Business Vietnam remains a top destination for cross-border investment A survey of business leaders in the Asia Pacific region has revealed Vietnam is a top destination for cross-border investment.

Business 93 percent of Korean firms satisfied with investments in Vietnam Up to 93 percent of the businesses from the Republic of Korea (RoK) are satisfied with their investments in Vietnam, according to a recent survey conducted by the Korea Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA).

Business Business environment improves significantly: VCCI Vietnam’s business environment has seen remarkably improvements, said Chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) Vu Tien Loc at a conference on December 17.

Business Reference exchange rate down 4 VND on December 18 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,158 VND/USD on December 18, down 4 VND from the previous day.