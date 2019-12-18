One billion USD earmarked for Mekong Delta’s development
Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung has said authorities are considering the allocation of 1 billion USD for the sustainable development of the Mekong Delta to cope with climate change.
During a conference held in Hanoi on December 18 to launch tasks to implement the Government’s Resolution No.120/NQ-CP and the Prime Minister’s Decree No.23/CT-TTg, Dung said the Mekong Delta is the third biggest recipient of investment among regions, accounting for18 percent of the total investment.
He said the Mekong Delta’s development will rely on tapping the potential of water, aquaculture, agricultural production and waterway transportation, contributing to ensuring food security for the country.
The minister asked authorities and localities to make clear planning with long-term targets, tasks for investment attraction, regional coordination mechanisms, and capital allocation for development.
World Bank Country Director in Vietnam Ousmane Dione suggested conducting a thorough research and consultation with international partners in the effort.
Tran Du, Director of the Local and Territorial Economic Development Department under the Ministry of Planning and Investment, proposed increasing financial support from the State and fiscal responsibility from the Mekong Delta’s provinces towards creating a more collaborative infrastructure investment framework.
Participants at the event discussed orientations for the Mekong Delta master plan for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050, and gave consultations on the Prime Minister’s Decision on the establishment of the Mekong Delta Regional Coordination Council./.
